A mother and daughter duo have been sentenced for their role in a family drug smuggling enterprise, with authorities seizing over 16 kilograms of methamphetamine and a further 16kg of MDMA.

Anita Muru, 34, was sentenced to five years and nine months jail time in the Manukau District Court. Her mother, 62-year-old Dayle Muru got six months of community detention and six months of supervision.

Another family member, Kevin Muru, 41, was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months imprisonment in April.

All sentences are part of Customs’ Operation Montana, an investigation launched after officers found about 5kg of meth inside a rhinoceros statue sent from South Africa in 2020.

More drug imports were then found, with a total of 14 consignments of meth or MDMA sent by international mail, fast freight, or air freight from South Africa, Asia and Europe, Customs said.

The drugs were smuggled inside “everyday items” like books, clothing, handbags, cans of cocoa and tubs of ice cream.

Customs worked out Kevin Muru was leading the operation, working with overseas drug suppliers and telling his criminal associates to arrange the delivery and collection of packages of smuggled drugs.

His sister, Anita Muru, helped him arrange drug shipments, including payment of Customs charges. She also told criminal associates to help find addresses for delivery and collection of drugs.

Mother Dayle Muru was being told to help collect the packages in exchange for money. She also allowed for the storage of drugs and cash at her apartment.

Another associate, Tina Turner, 41, was sentenced to 12 months home detention in November 2022 for her role in arranging delivery addresses for some of the drugs.

“Overall, seizures totalled more than 16.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, which could have produced around 825,000 common doses of methamphetamine,” Customs said.

“And [also] more than 16 kilograms of MDMA, which could have produced approximately 128,000 individual doses.”

The amount of meth found had a street value of up to $10 million, according to estimated values at the time. The MDMA found was worth about $3.2m.

Customs investigation manager Cam Moore said the seizures prevented about $18.5m in community harm.

He said the sentences highlighted organised criminal groups weren’t just large transitional syndicates.

“Opportunistic groups, such as families, are also known to set up criminal businesses to make money out of the misery they cause our communities,” Moore said.



