Two people were arrested without incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been arrested after an early morning raid of an Auckland property.

Early this morning police executed a search warrant at an address on Portage Rd, New Lynn with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

The arrests were made by the Northland Organised Crime Unit as part of Operation Freya, an investigation targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs.

The operation was set up between police and Customs to investigate the smuggling of drugs from international destinations, and their sale and supply in New Zealand.



Northland Organised Crime unit's Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said two people at the address were taken into custody without incident.

The arrests followed a raid of a New Lynn address. Photo / Hayden Woodward

They were a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman.

"The pair will be facing multiple charges relating to the importation of methamphetamine as well as participating in an organised crime group," Verry said.

"Today's warrant follows terminations conducted in Northland district in November 2021 as part of Operation Freya, which saw 12 arrests and around $8 million worth of drugs seized."

"Northland police will continue to investigate, target and dismantle those syndicates involved in the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine within our communities. Therefore, we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as part of this investigation," Verry said.

The two arrested are expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court later today.