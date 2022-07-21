Gang tensions and drive-by shootings: How did it all begin and where to from here? Video / NZ Herald / Brett Phibbs / Hayden Woodward

A nationwide police gangs crackdown has arrested an "armed, dangerous" Killer Beez associate in Christchurch after he was allegedly caught with a loaded sawn-off shotgun.

As part of Operation Cobalt, police arrested a 38-year-old man associated with the Killer Beez gang at a house in Earnslaw Cres, Bryndwr.

A loaded sawn-off shotgun was found at the property, along with "a significant amount of shotgun ammunition and cannabis".

The man will appear at Christchurch District Court today, charged with breaching bail, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis for supply.

A man associated with the Killer Breez gang has been arrested in Christchurch after a police raid. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Police continue to step-up enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country as part of Operation Cobalt.

"We are committed to ensuring our communities and whanau are kept safe from drugs and violent behaviour," said Detective Sergeant Tim Sterne of Christchurch CIB.

"This arrest ensures that an armed, dangerous individual with gang links can no longer pose a risk to those around him."

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said the police message to offenders is clear: "We have zero tolerance for any gang-related violence and drug offending".

He added: "Police and partner agencies are working hard to ensure we keep our communities safe, and we will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity. We need the local communities to help us address unlawful behaviour in our region."

Information can be given to police by contacting 111 if any offending is ongoing and 105 after the fact, or else people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.