Open letter: Hawke’s Bay has never won the NPC. We need your help to lift this weekend

Magpies captain Tom Parsons has written an open letter about what Saturday's NPC final means for the Hawke's Bay region. Photo / Photosport

To the people of Hawke’s Bay, and Magpies fans far and wide.

It is an honour to be the first Hawke’s Bay team in 139 years to play in a premiership provincial rugby final.

On Saturday against Taranaki, we represent not just our province and supporters, but the many players that have gone before us. It’s been a really tough year for Hawke’s Bay.

Many people will continue to face challenges for some time.

We are a resilient region. Our people are special, passionate and loyal, and need joy right now. We hope this season has brought you some of that.

At 2.05pm on Saturday, we play hard for 80 minutes with one goal - to put a smile on your face.

During that time, and the hours beforehand, please don your black and white jerseys and show your provincial pride, whether you are at the game in New Plymouth or watching the game on Sky or free TV (SkyOpen - the old Prime).

Cheer as loudly as you can. It makes a difference for us.

The NPC trophy is, for the first time, within our grasp. We will be giving it everything we have got. Come on the Bay!

Tom Parsons

Magpies captain