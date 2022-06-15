With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of slowing, we take a look at some of the creative ways Kiwis across the country are saving money. Video / NZ Herald

Amid the rising cost of living crisis, more Kiwis are looking at ways to save a dollar.

And when it comes to what we wear, it seems it's out with the new and in with the old.

Trade Me data shows a recent 25 per cent increase in sales of second-hand and vintage clothing.

"Resourceful Kiwis are looking at ways they can make their money go further as the soaring cost of living bites families' budgets right across the country," Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester told Focus.

"The vintage and retro clothing category has been trending for a few months now but there's a couple of things driving that. Obviously, it's a really sustainable way to buy clothing but also it's a really economical way and you can save a lot of money."

Meanwhile, second-hand stores like Paper Bag Princess in Auckland say interest has been going up for a while.

"I feel like people are becoming more aware of the ecological impact of fast fashion," store manager Annabel McKinnon said.

"You can get more bang for your buck but also a more individual item."

And it's not just fashion where Kiwis are looking at ways to cut back on costs.

A growing number are finding their green fingers, planting their own fruit and vegetable plants amid increasing food costs.

Kiwis are finding their green fingers. Photo / Getty

Annual food price inflation was 6.8 per cent higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021, Stats NZ said this week.

Food prices increased across the board, led by fruit and vegetables, which increased 10 per cent annually.

Assistant manager at Kings Plant Barn St Lukes, Amy Clarke, said they've seen more people in store enquiring about how to grow their own gardens.

"We've seen it tracking upwards, particularly in our little seedlings and fruit trees, the edible range in general. Recently we've seen more of a customer number increase and with that we get a lot of questions around how can we start a garden and what can we plant now," Clarke said.

And there are other factors driving sales too.

"It's the sustainability side of it in particular from Covid, being in lockdown and growing your own food from home, knowing where it comes from and that local garden to table thing," said Clarke. "There's a big community drive too with community gardens as well as just individual people at home."