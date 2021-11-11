Online videos show youngsters 'bus-surfing', Auckland Transport slams behaviour

TikTok video shows teen daredevils on top of a bus riding it. Video / TikTok

A shocking video showing young people riding on top of Auckland buses is circulating online, prompting alarm from police and transport bosses.

Video posted to TikTok shows young men riding on top of buses and cars, as well as walking on the edge of skyscrapers and plunging down the slopes of Auckland's volcanic Maunga on bicycles.

The antics won support from their peers on TikTok, with commenters suggesting the video was "amazing" and they were "living the dream".

Others asked how the young men were able to get on to the buses and one said the dangerous activity "looks like a vibe".

Video shows people clinging to the top of buses. Photo / TikTok

The videos received some praise online, but authorities have slammed the behaviour as "totally unacceptable". Photo / TikTok

Auckland Transport slammed the risky behaviour.

A spokesperson told the Herald: "This behaviour is obviously extremely dangerous and just totally unacceptable.

If we find out who these people are, we will be going to the police to report them."

The Herald has contacted the police for comment.

The video also showed cyclists holding on to the back of a moving bus. Photo / TikTok

The videos are the latest in a series of videos posted to TikTok showing young people putting their lives on the line.

Other videos have shown people gaining access to the rooftops of skyscrapers in Auckland's CBD and climbing construction cranes to enjoy the view.

Riding on top of motor vehicles has had tragic consequences for young New Zealanders in the past.

In November 2005, Te Puke teenager Boydie Roberts died while attempting to "roof surf".

Roberts was killed as he attempted to climb out of a rear passenger's window of a car travelling 100kmh on State Highway 2.

In 2007, 17-year-old Chase Dix of Huntly died after riding on the boot of a car.

He had just attended the funeral of 15-year-old was who killed in a car accident near Morrinsville just five days earlier.