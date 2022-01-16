The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

The roll out of Pfizer's paediatric Covid-19 vaccine for children is beginning on January 17 and those aged 5 to 11 will have a chance to get a dose and reduce the risks of the virus. Video / NZ Herald / MoH

Bookings for the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old can now be made online at Book My Vaccine.

As of today, 476,000 Kiwi kids are now eligible for their first Covid-19 jab and vaccination centres have been set-up around the country to cater for them.

A parent or caregiver can from this morning make the booking online. They will also need to accompany the child to the appointment, according to the Book My Vaccine website.

Vaccines are being offered at usual health providers, hauora, pharmacy, or general practice.

Some walk-in vaccination centres are also catering for children.

Waikato DHB is encouraging all the whānau to get their vaccinations together.

"Whether it is your first, second or booster shot (if eligible), come and visit one of the clinics and meet our friendly teams. If you are not sure just come along for a chat," COVID-19 Directorate director Maree Munro said.

"We have child friendly spaces to make sure tamariki feel comfortable and have a good experience."

Whānau bookings can be made via the Covid Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26

between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week. People who are unable to book online can also use this service.

The minimum gap between two doses of a child course of Pfizer is eight weeks.

A shorter gap of three weeks can be given to those who are severely immunocompromised on the recommendation of a healthcare provider, but these cannot be booked through Book My Vaccine.

In December the Government brought forward the interval between a person's second jab and their booster shot from six months to four months.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged people who are now eligible to get jabbed. She is getting her booster shot today.

Meanwhile Cabinet ministers are also set to receive the next set of advice on the country's traffic light settings from health officials this week, despite the next Cabinet meeting not being scheduled until next Monday.

It comes as a second person tested positive for Omicron in the community at the weekend. The MIQ border worker is now in isolation and close contacts are being followed up.