Flooding in Ruawai was just one of the many widespread, devastating effects from Cyclone Gabrielle on Northland’s rural sector

Cyclone Gabrielle and other extreme weather events this year have had a devastating effect on Northland’s rural sector, but a first-of-its type online event is hoping to bring some relief and support for those doing it hard.

Farmers, growers, fishers and rural people affected by recent storms and flooding are invited to take a break from the hard yakka and join The Big Check-in, an online evening of support for rural people post-cyclone set down for May 4, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The interactive online session is a nationwide opportunity to check-in with impacted whānau, friends and supporters, and pick up some practical wellbeing tools and tips for keeping on track.

One of the speakers at The Big Check-in is Michelle Ruddell (Ngati Tūwharetoa) dairy farmer and Chair of the Northland Rural Support Trust (NRST), who will bring the Northland community perspective.

Ruddell said Cyclone Gabrielle had a huge impact on Northland’s rural communities, with farmers and growers particularly hit hard. The cyclone left paddocks sodden and silted, coming after earlier inundations this year, while many of Kaipara’s kumara growers lost between 80 and 90 per cent of their crops. Many other growers lost crops and were hit by slips, flooding and trees down, blocking roads and access.

She said this was the first-ever big rural check-in and the aim was to give support and practical advice to those hit hard by the foul weather the region has experienced.

‘’The impact across Northland following Cyclone Gabrielle has been a big challenge for our farmers and growers across the region. NRST has been working with the rural community across Northland, but particularly southern Northland where the impact was greatest.’’

Ruddell said the damage and aftermath had impacted on rural folks’ incomes, well being and caused stress and anxiety and rural people needed help and support to get through - hence the first-of-its kind Big Check-in.

‘’We want to help provide opportunities for rural communities to connect with each other and highlight the support and resources that are available to them.’’

Northland Rural Support Trust chair Michelle Ruddell.

She said the event would give practical help and support to those that needed it and she urged anybody hit hard by the storms and the damage to log in on the night and take part.

‘’In tough times like these, rural people naturally look out for and support each other. The Big Check-in builds as an online event for everyone to come together,” Tairāwhiti farmer and event speaker Sandra Matthews, whose farm was damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle, said.

“It’s a serious topic, but pressing pause, sharing stories and laughs, and having a yarn about what we’re dealing with will help set us up for the next step. On the night, there will be plenty of interaction, practical tools and tips from experts and some of us on the ground, and an overview of available resources.”

The interactive evening session will be hosted by Te Radar along with speakers who have direct experience of the impacts of natural disasters and wellbeing expertise.

The Big Check-in is supported by a collective of primary sector organisations and individuals, including the Rural Support Trust, Agri-Women’s Development Trust, HortNZ, Vegetables NZ, Summerfruit NZ, NZ Winegrowers, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, DairyNZ, First Mate and the Ministry for the Primary Industries. Registrations are essential via https://bit.ly/TheBigCheck-in

The Takitu Rd community in central Northland was isolated by slips after Cyclone Gabrielle struck on February 14. Here Neal King and daughter Stacey King are looking at a large slip



