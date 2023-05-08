Aerial image of Pāpāmoa. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga’s property values have fallen more than $180,000 since the height of the market boom but are still well above pre-pandemic levels, new data shows.





The latest figures from the OneRoof-Valocity House Price Index show the city’s average property value was $1,078,000, 30.40 per cent - or $252,000 - more than it was in March 2022 before the pandemic began.

The Tauranga suburb that had performed the best was Pāpāmoa Beach, which climbed nearly 40 per cent - or $312,000 - since before Covid.

However, the city’s property values have fallen 14.9 per cent - or $188,000 - since its peak of $1,266,000 on March 14 in 2022.

Tauriko’s property values fell the most in the city, dropping more than 20 per cent - or $487,000 - since its peak

In the Western Bay of Plenty, property values were 33.5 per cent - or $282,000 - better than its $839,000 value pre-Covid but 12.30 per cent - or $157,000 - less than its peak of $1,278,000 in April last year.

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan said Bay of Plenty property values were still significantly higher than the rest of the country - up $222,000 compared to March 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

That was more than the $185,000 national property average change since pre-Covid-19.

Vaughan said Tauranga property values had picked up speed this year due to a number of factors.

Those factors included a crunch in the number of properties being sold, he said.

“We are seeing in the Bay of Plenty, like the rest of the country, the number of total listings on the market is down month on month.

“There is a big crunch in the number of new listings coming to market.”

Vaughan said fewer listings had led to increased competition.

“Quality houses have been selling quickly and for good prices.

“But for the vast majority, there is still that unease whether properties were sitting at the right price level.”

Buyers had more power in terms of their ability to choose what they want, he said.

“The price declines have put them in the driver’s seat but they are still facing rising interest rates.”

However, he said, first-home buyers’ share of property sales in Tauranga had “bounced back” from 32 per cent in the last three months of 2022 to 35 per cent in the first few months of 2023.

“We have seen first-home buyers increase their share in the market. That means first-home buyers are still quite active.”





Tauranga’s suburb performance

Tauriko

Current value: $1,869,000

Peak value: $2,356,000

Date of peak: 11/04/2022

% change since peak: -21.2

%Value pre-Covid: $1,503,000

% change since Covid: 23.5%





Bellevue

Current value: $775,000

Peak value: $948,000

Date of peak: 03/01/2022

% change since peak: -18.70%

Value pre-Covid: $623,000

% change since Covid: 23.60%





Parkvale

Current value: $636,000

Peak value: $781,000

Date of peak: 18/04/2022

% change since peak: -18.70%

Value pre-Covid: $499,000

% change since Covid: 27.20%





Greerton

Current value: $704,000

Peak value: $846,000

Date of peak: 11/04/2022

% change since peak: -18.20%

Value pre-Covid: $575,000

% change since Covid: 20.30%





Tauranga South

Current value: $892,000

Peak value: $1,075,000

Date of peak: 11/04/2022

% change since peak: -18.10%

Value pre-Covid: $716,000

% change since Covid: 23.00%





Hairini

Current value: $763,000

Peak value: $921,000

Date of peak: 28/03/2022

% change since peak: -18.00%

Value pre-Covid: $607,000

% change since Covid: 24.40%





Judea

Current value: $721,000

Peak value: $871,000

Date of peak: 10/01/2022

% change since peak: -18.00%

Value pre-Covid: $584,000

% change since Covid: 22.30%





Matua

Current value: $1,173,000

Peak value: $1,419,000

Date of peak: 27/12/2021

% change since peak: -17.90%

Value pre-Covid: $908,000

% change since Covid: 28.30%





Bethlehem

Current value: $1,094,000

Peak value: $1,329,000

Date of peak: 11/04/2022

% change since peak: -17.80%

Value pre-Covid: $870,000

% change since Covid: 25.50%





Brookfield

Current value: $784,000

Peak value: $948,000

Date of peak: 11/04/2022

% change since peak: -17.60%

Value pre-Covid: $628,000

% change since Covid: 24.30%





Gate Pā

Current value: $659,000

Peak value: $791,000

Date of peak: 09/05/2022

% change since peak: -17.40%

Value pre-Covid: $538,000

% change since Covid: 21.60%





Ōtūmoetai

Current value: $1,041,000

Peak value: $1,241,000

Date of peak: 11/04/2022

% change since peak: - 17.10%

Value pre-Covid: $826,000

% change since Covid: 24.60%





Maungatapu

Current value: $896,000

Peak value: $1,065,000

Date of peak: 21/03/2022

% change since peak: -17.00%

Value pre-Covid: $710,000

% change since Covid: 24.30%





Mount Maunganui

Current value: $1,439,000

Peak value: $1,700,000

Date of peak: 21/03/2022

% change since peak: -14.80%

Value pre-Covid: $1,078,000

% change since Covid: 34.20%





Poike

Current value: $686,000

Peak value: $796,000

Date of peak: 20/12/2022

% change since peak: -13.90%

Value pre-Covid: $551,000

% change since Covid: 24.40%





Pāpāmoa Beach

Current value: $1,118,000

Peak value: $1,282,000

Date of peak: 28/02/2022

% change since peak: -12.30%

Value pre-Covid: $806,000

% change since Covid: 39.30%





Source: OneRoof/Valocity















