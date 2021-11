When they arrived they found one person who had suffered head injuries. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been taken to hospital and at least one person is in custody after a "fight" near a popular Napier river.

A police spokeswoman said police descended on the Tutaekuri River, near Guppy Rd, just after 2.30pm on Sunday after multiple reports of a group of people fighting.

When they arrived they found one person who had suffered head injuries. They were being transported to hospital.

"At least one person has been taken into custody," the spokeswoman said.