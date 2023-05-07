A fire investigator was called to a house in Duigan St, Gonville. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been taken to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition after a fire broke out in the suburb of Gonville.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Alison Munn said one Whanganui truck responded to the fire around 9.30am on Monday.

The type of fire and what caused it had yet to be determined but a fire investigator was at the scene in Duignan St.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance responded to the incident.

Paramedics assessed and treated a person before transporting them to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.











