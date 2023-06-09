Voyager 2023 media awards

One seriously injury in crash near Whangārei

NZ Herald
Photo / File

One person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Whangārei this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the crash in Kensington, at Percy St and Western Hills Dr.

The crash was reported around 9.50am.

One person has received serious injuries and is being transported to Whangārei Hospital, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and diversions are in place.

Weekend travellers will need to find other routes, as the crash has caused a closure of State Highway 1 between Percy St and Kamo d.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has warned people to expect delays in the area.

Last night one person died and two more were injured after another two-vehicle crash close by.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 7.10pm on Friday, on State Highway 1 near Mata, south of Whangārei.



