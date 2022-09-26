Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

One seriously injured in shooting in Napier, armed police begin manhunt for suspect

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Armed police are searching for a person in Napier following a firearms incident in which one person was seriously injured. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police are searching for a person in Napier following a shooting in which one person was seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened near the intersection of Tait Dr and Lamason Street, Napier, about 1.15pm.

A St John spokesperson said St John was called to Tait Dr in Greenmeadows about 1.16pm and took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

The police spokeswoman said one person had sustained a leg injury and the offender had left the scene.

"Staff in the area are currently armed as a precaution," the spokeswoman said.

A police photographer taking pictures near the intersection of Tait Dr and Lamason St on Monday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

"At this stage there is no information to suggest a risk to the wider public.

We thank our community for their patience."

MORE TO COME