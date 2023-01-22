Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

One seriously injured after crash closes South Canterbury highway

NZ Herald
Police got a call to the crash just south of Geraldine about 6.15pm. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured after a crash which closed a highway in South Canterbury.

Police said powerlines have fallen after a motorist crashed into a power pole on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway, State Highway 29.

Police got a call to the crash just south of Geraldine about 6.15pm.

Police said motorists should delay their travels or take alternative routes.

Waka Kotahi alerted the road closure at the intersection of Kennedy St about 7.15pm.

