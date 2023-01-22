One seriously injured after crash closes South Canterbury highway

One person has been seriously injured after a crash which closed a highway in South Canterbury.
Police said powerlines have fallen after a motorist crashed into a power pole on the Geraldine-Fairlie Highway, State Highway 29.
Police got a call to the crash just south of Geraldine about 6.15pm.
Police said motorists should delay their travels or take alternative routes.
Waka Kotahi alerted the road closure at the intersection of Kennedy St about 7.15pm.
SH79 GERALDINE, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 7:15PM— Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) January 22, 2023
Due to a serious crash south of Geraldine, SH79 is CLOSED at the intersection with Kennedy St.
Please avoid the area, use an alternative route or delay your journey at this time. ^CS pic.twitter.com/XluMpZxL25