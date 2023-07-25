Roadside toi toi bushes at the site of a serious accident on Tuesday morning.

One person is seriously injured after a single vehicle crash near Napier where it appears a car drove through a fence and into a bush.

Police responded to the incident on Korokipo Rd in Waiohiki just before 8am on Tuesday, where a car was said to be “stuck in a fence and some bushes”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said the road was initially partially blocked by emergency vehicles but was open again by 8.15am.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.