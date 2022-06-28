Muliple people have been injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 29. Photo / NZME

Muliple people have been injured in a two-car crash on State Highway 29. Photo / NZME

Multiple people have been injured in a crash on State Highway 29.

Police were called to the two-car crash around 7.45am between Totman Rd and Tirau Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

SH29 PIARERE-HINUERA - ROAD CLOSED - 8:20AM

Due to a serious crash #SH29 is closed between SH1 (Piarere) & Totman Rd & likely to remain closed for some time as NZ Police undertake a serious crash investigation. Delay your journey or detour via Tirau: https://t.co/2URk1peVAR ^TP pic.twitter.com/tY7bhlAjxO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 28, 2022

The Serious Crash Unit is on its way to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person had been trapped and crews responded around 7.47am.

All crews had left by 9.51am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH29 was closed between SH1 and Totman Rd and was likely to be closed for some time.

More to come.