One person has sustained moderate injuries in a workplace incident near Roys Hill. Photo / NZME

One person has moderate injuries after a workplace incident near Roys Hill, Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the site on Omahu Rd about 10am on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a request to assist from St John Ambulance after a person was injured at the workplace.

St John Ambulance said one person with moderate injuries was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance.