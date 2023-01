A car and taxi collided in Napier South on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a nose-to-tail crash between a car and taxi in Napier South.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance spokesperson said they were notified of the crash on Georges Drive at 10.45am and sent one ambulance to the scene.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene and one was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition, the spokesperson said.