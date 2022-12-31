One person seriously injured in Hastings crash, road closed

One person has suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Hastings on New Year’s Day.
The crash happened on Maraekakaho Rd in Bridge Pa about 7.55am.
The road has been closed as a result of the crash.
“One person has been seriously injured and the road will be closed while emergency services and serious crash unit attend,” a police statement read.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”