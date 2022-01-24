Voyager 2021 media awards
One person seriously injured in early-morning Pakowhai crash

Paramedics were called to the scene. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

One person has been seriously injured during an early-morning crash near Pakowhai.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 4am at the intersection of Brookfields Rd and Sissons Rd.

Emergency services including two ambulances were called to the scene.

"We treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital," a St John ambulance spokesperson said.

Police and fire services also attended.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed no-one was trapped upon arrival.