Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Nelson this morning. Photo / Hayden Rose

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Nelson this morning. Photo / Hayden Rose

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Nelson this morning.

The single-vehicle crash on Whakatu Drive (SH6) was reported to police at 4.55am.

The vehicle has come off of the Nayland Bridge and crashed on to Whakatu Drive.

Police say diversions are in place.

The single occupant is in a serious condition, they said.