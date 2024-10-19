One person left critically injured after fight with neighbour in Hamilton

Minister apologises for calling a member of the public a 'loser', as crime and the cost of power continue to cause worry.

One person has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a fight between neighbours in Hamilton.

Emergency services were notified of someone falling over during “an altercation between neighbours” on Oakley Ave, Claudelands, just before 3.30pm, a police spokesman said.

Hato Hone St John dispatched an ambulance to the scene along with a manager and rapid response unit at 3.27pm.

A St John spokesman said: “Our crews assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.”