One person has died after a serious crash in Dunedin last night.
Police were called to a single crash on the Southern Motorway near the Main South Rd off-ramp around 9.12pm.
The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
A scene examination was completed overnight and the motorway is now open.
The death brings the Easter holiday road toll in New Zealand to four.
A person was killed in a fleeing driver incident in Auckland on Thursday and a 27-year-old man died in a two car crash near Queenstown on Friday.
A milk tanker driver died in South Canterbury on Saturday.