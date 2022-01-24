One person injured in early-morning Pakowhai crash

Paramedics were called to the scene. Photo / NZME

A woman in her 30s has been injured during an early-morning crash near Pakowhai.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 4am at the intersection of Brookfields Rd and Sissons Rd.

Emergency services including two ambulances were called to the scene.

"We treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital," a St John ambulance spokesperson said.

The patient, a woman in her 30s, was in a stable condition in hospital as at Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire services also attended the crash.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed no-one was trapped when they arrived.