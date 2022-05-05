One person has been injured in an early morning house fire in Invercargill. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been injured in an early morning house fire in Invercargill. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been injured in an early morning house fire in Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mary St just before 2.30am.

A St John spokesperson said one person has been taken to Southland Hospital in a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, three people were injured in a crash in New Brighton last night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Keyes Rd and Pratt St at about 7.15pm.

The three people are in Christchurch Hospital in moderate to serious conditions.