One person has been taken to hospital following an assault in the Auckland suburb of Totara Heights this afternoon. Photo / File

One person has been taken to hospital following an assault in the Auckland suburb of Totara Heights this afternoon. Photo / File

One person has been taken to hospital following an assault in the Auckland suburb of Totara Heights this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were in attendance following a report received at around 4pm near residences on Everglade Dr.

“One person is reported to have received moderate injuries.

“Inquiries to determine the full circumstances of what occurred are ongoing.”