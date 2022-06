A person has been injured after an early morning assault in Christchurch. Photo / NZME

A person has been injured after an early morning assault in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Dacre St in Linwood at 4.24am on Thursday.

One person suffered minor injuries, a police spokesperson said.

One person was taken into custody.