One person has been injured following a fire in Glenwood, Timaru. Photo/SunLive/File

One person has been injured after a fire in the Timaru suburb of Glenwood this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire engines were sent to a roof fire at the property at 4.30pm.

“Upon arrival, we found the fire well involved and requested more support.

“The fire has been extinguished and we are working to dampen down hotspots.”