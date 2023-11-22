Deputy Prime Minister job drags out coalition talks, Auckland misses out on hosting SailGP and Israel’s cabinet approves hostage deal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

One person has been injured after reports of an explosion was felt in Cambridge, Waikato.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says a 44-gallon drum exploded at 8.07am today.

An RNZ reporter at the scene says a worker was cutting the top from a large oil drum when it ignited, blowing the lid off.

A colleague of the worker told RNZ he “was very lucky”.

A photo from the scene of the explosion. Photo / RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

An ambulance is at the scene and the worker is being treated.

The lid of the drum appears to have been blown metres away in the blast. One eyewitness says it may have been blown a block away.

The explosion caused a loud bang which could be heard around the centre of the town.

More to come...