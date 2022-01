Whakatane Aquatic Centre. Photo / NZME

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident at the Whakatane Aquatic Centre.

A police spokesman said emergency services were alerted to a "water-related incident" at the centre on Short St about 11.10am.

According to St John, two vehicles went to the scene and one person was taken to Whakatane Hospital in a serious condition.