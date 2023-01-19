One person in moderate condition after another Coromandel water incident

After a horror 48 hours of drownings for the Coromandel this week, another person has received moderate injuries after yet another incident.

The incident occurred on Hahei Beach, St John confirmed to the Herald.

A spokesperson said St John responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to Hahei Beach Rd at 12.54pm today.

The patient was transported to Thames Hospital.

This comes after several drownings in the Coromandel region this week, which included three deaths in 48 hours.

A man died on Tairua Whitianga Rd near Coroglen, emergency services responded around 2.30am today.

Then yesterday, a group of seven got into trouble in “very rough” surf at Opoutere Beach.

One person died as a result of the incident and a teenager is still missing in the water at the beach north of Whangamatā.

One person has died and a search is under way for another person missing after the water incident at Opoutere Beach near Whangamatā. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Six people, out of a group of seven were seen waving their arms for help in the water before they were pulled from the ocean but one person “was unable to be revived”, police said.

The search continues for the missing person, a police spokesperson said, and a fixed-wing plane was deployed to help the effort.

On Tuesday a man went missing in the water in Whangamatā.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a report of a man missing near the estuary, shortly after 6pm.

A rescue helicopter found him but he was unable to be revived.























