Armed police blocking Elizabeth Ave after a shooting in Papatoetoe this evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting in Papatoetoe tonight.

Officers were called about 9pm after reports of a person being injured at an Elizabeth Ave property.

The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Cordons and a scene guard will stay in place at the Auckland property overnight, police said.

They said no arrests have been made yet. A forensic scene examination will begin tomorrow.