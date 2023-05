Police were called to Carisbrook Cres, Papakura a short time ago.

27 May, 2023 08:02 AM Quick Read

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an altercation in Papakura, South Auckland.

St John Ambulance told the Herald the patient was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Police were called to Carisbrook Cres at 6.50pm and are still making inquiries into what happened.





- More to come