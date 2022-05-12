Police are continuing their investigations on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition following an incident in Whanganui East on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said police were called to the Duncan St/Moana St area around 5pm after reports of a disorder.

One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition following an incident in Whanganui East on Thursday night. Photo / Jacob McSweeny

Police said one person had been badly injured and was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

No one had been arrested at this stage and police had not received an update on the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

The Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is investigating the incident and making inquiries into what happened, the spokesperson said.

