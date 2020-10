Fire and Emergency were alerted to a fire at Canterbury House just after 2.30pm. Photo / File

One person is in hospital after a fire in a Christchurch backpackers.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to a fire at Canterbury House, a home-style backpackers on Bealey Avenue, just after 2.30pm.

A spokesperson says one person inhaled smoke, with St John confirming they had been taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency says the fire is under control and investigators are on the scene figuring out how it started.