One person has died and two others were seriously injured following a crash in Aka Aka, Waikato this evening.

The crash near the intersection of Masters Rd and Goodwin Rd, involving two cars, was reported to emergency services at 4.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said one of the vehicles became submerged in the stream on the side of the road and initially trapped one of the occupants.

"They were extracted from the vehicle in a critical condition and passed away at the scene."

Two other people were seriously injured and have been transported to hospital.

A spokesperson from St John said three ambulances, one manager, one rapid response unit and one helicopter attended the crash.

"We assessed and treated two patients both in a serious condition who have been transported to Middlemore Hospital via road," the spokesperson confirmed.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.