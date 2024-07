One person has died after a workplace incident in Tangiteroria. Image / Google

One person has died after a workplace incident in Tangiteroria, near Whangārei, this afternoon.

Police were called to a property on State Highway 14 about 2.26pm.

A police spokesperson said “at this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe has been notified”.