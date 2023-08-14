One person freed after truck rolls near Napier, road blocked

The crash site in Meeanee. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a truck rolled near Napier.

Firefighters helped to free one person following the incident, which happened just before 1.30pm on Monday on Meeanee Rd in Meeanee.

The crash happened close to the intersection with Brookfields Rd and a road closure was in place following the incident.

Firefighters were called to free a trapped person after a truck rolled near Napier. Photo/Paul Taylor

“Motorists are advised of a truck rolling in Napier which has blocked the road,” a police statement read.

“A crane will be needed to right the truck, so motorists are asked to take alternate routes.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said firefighters “extricated one person” following the crash.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said one patient was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.