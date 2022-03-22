Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

One person dead, others injured after crash in Upper Moutere, South Island

Quick Read
Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Upper Moutere. Photo / NZME

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Upper Moutere. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

One person has died following a crash in Upper Moutere in the South Island's Tasman District.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Gardner Valley Rd and the Coastal Highway around 3.50pm.

A NZ Police spokesperson said one person had died at the scene and a number of other people had sustained injuries, ranging from moderate to serious.

The road is closed and diversions are in place as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

The police spokesperson recommended motorists avoid the area.