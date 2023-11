More than half of overtime offers no financial reward, US reiterates it doesn’t believe Israel forces should occupy Gaza, District Court assigns judges for recounting of votes and the NZ Transport Agency apologises for the amount of notice given for the removal of on street parking and loading zones. Video / NZHerald / AP / Gettyimages

The driver of a car has been killed in a crash with a truck on State Highway 1 south of the Waitaki River bridge.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John responded to the crash at 8.05pm last night.

The driver of the car – the sole occupant - was killed in the crash, a police spokesperson said.

The road has reopened and the Serious Crash Unit has examined the crash scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing