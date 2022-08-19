Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on the Waikato Expressway involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died following a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the Waikato Expressway this evening.

Police were notified of the accident at 6.23pm, but have not provided specific details on the location of the crash besides saying it was in Hamilton.

Police later confirmed at 8pm that a section of State Highway 1 has been closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.