The crash happened on SH1, near Korohe Road, Turangi about 6.40pm. Photo / Google

One person has died following a serious single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Turangi.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Korohe Rd, just north of Turangi, about 6.40pm.

SH1 remains closed as police complete investigations and diversions are in place.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.