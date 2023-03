One person has died after a bus crash in Turakina, near Whanganui, this afternoon and six others have been injured. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died after a bus crash in Turakina, near Whanganui, this afternoon and six others have been injured.

Police said the driver died at the scene on Makiriri Rd.

Makariri Rd has been closed and “will be for some time”, police said.

Police got a call to the crash about 3pm.

The six injured, some moderately, have been assessed and treated by ambulance staff.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.