One person dead and nine rescued at Kariaotahi and Sunset beaches

These incidents come after 53 people were rescued over the weekend. Photo / Surf Life Saving Northern Region

A person has died at Kariaotahi Beach on Auckland's southwest coast after getting swept out in a rip.

Surf Life Saving's Operations Centre SurfCom were notified of two people in trouble in the water around 4.45pm on Tuesday afternoon

Emergency services responded, including the Kariaotahi Search and Rescue team with two IRBs.

One person was located safely, a second person was spotted unconscious in the water by lifeguards and was returned to shore. CPR was performed but was unsuccessful.

Northern Region Search and Rescue supervisor John-Michael Swannix said the Surf Life Saving community sends their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"This is such a tragedy. No one goes to the beach for a swim and expects something like this to happen," Swannix said.

"The conditions on the west coast are deceptively dangerous at the moment. We would really urge people to swim at other locations."

In a separate incident at nearby Sunset Beach, seven people were rescued after getting in trouble in a rip. Two required first-aid for minor hypothermia and exhaustion but all left the beach in a stable condition.

In a third incident, another person was reported in trouble at Kariaotahi Beach. The person was rescued and returned to shore safely.

The three incidents followed a busy weekend for surf lifeguards in the upper North Island.

In total, 53 people were rescued over the weekend at beaches across Northland, Auckland and Waikato.

Today's death is the third fatality on Auckland's west coast in the past week.

Last Tuesday, a person was recovered unconscious from the water by lifeguards at Bethells Beach in Auckland. CPR was performed but the person could not be revived.

On Sunday, lifeguards at Northland's Baylys Beach were alerted to an unconscious patient in the water by a member of the public.

On the same day CPR was performed by Karekare lifeguards after a person was recovered unconscious from the water. They were airlifted to hospital by Westpac in a critical condition.

Swannix said the rise in serious incidents is due to sunny weather, decent swells, warm water temperatures and outgoing tides.

"It is always more dangerous to swim when the tide is going out. All of the incidents we've had over the past week have been on an outgoing tide.

"As the tide drops it makes the rip currents stronger and the holes and troughs in the sea floor more prominent, sucking people off their feet and into deep water."

Swannix urged people to remember the three Rs for if they get stuck in a rip.

"You need to relax and float on your back, raise your hand to signal for help and ride the rip, don't exhaust yourself fighting the current.

"If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police. They have a direct line to activate our Search and Rescue squads which are available 24/7 to come and assist."