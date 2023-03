One person died following a workplace incident in Mangamahu. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died following a workplace incident in Otamoa Rd, Mangamahu.

A Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the scene around 11.40am on Monday.

Worksafe has been notified of the incident.

The person’s death will be referred to the Coroner.