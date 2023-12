Skeet Rd near Kapuni is still closed and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

Skeet Rd near Kapuni is still closed and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

One person has died after a crash near Kapuni, South Taranaki this morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Skeet Rd near Manaia Rd around 11.30am.

A second person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

The road is still closed and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

Members of the police Serious Crash Unit are attending.