The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene. Photo / NZME

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Manawatū town of Cheltenham yesterday.

Police were called to Kimbolton Rd about 4.15pm and confirmed before 10pm that one person had died.

Kimbolton Rd between SH54 and Hayes Line/Barrow Road was closed after the crash and has since reopened.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.