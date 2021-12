The motorcycle crash happened on a farm near Rangipo in the Taupō District. Photo / 123rf

A person has died in a motorcycle crash on a farm near Rangipo in the Taupō district.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which was reported to police just before 7pm.

A police spokesperson said the person died at the scene.

"No further details regarding the deceased will be provided until all necessary family notifications have been carried out."

The serious crash unit had been notified.