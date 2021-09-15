One person dead after helicopter crash in Otago

was believed to be flying from Milton to Alexandra.
The helicopter was reported overdue at 5.30am and was believed to be flying from Milton to Alexandra, a Maritime NZ spokesperson said.
The aircraft is believed to have flown up State Highway 8, towards Laurence, over Glendu Forest, before crashing at Deep Creak near Lake Mahinerangi, near Waipouri.
Deep Creek is at the south end of the Lammerlaw Range and has an elevation of 800m.
It is a Milton-based helicopter, another helicopter was sent to the location at 7.30am.
Maritime NZ told the Herald the victim was the only person on the helicopter.
The Investigation has been handed over to police and the Civil Aviaton Authority.