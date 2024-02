One person has died after a drowning at Cockle Bay in East Auckland, this afternoon.

A police statement said emergency services were notified of a person found unresponsive in the water around 12.30pm.

“Despite efforts to resuscitate the person, they have since sadly died at the scene.”

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

A St John statement said they were notified of an incident at 12.30pm and sent one ambulance.